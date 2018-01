Andrew Rhys Davies has rejoined Allen & Overy as partner in the firm’s litigation practice in New York. He was previously assistant solicitor general for the Office of the New York Attorney General.

Angela Batterson has left Katten Muchin Rosenman to join Jones Day as partner in the firm’s banking, finance and securities practice in New York.

