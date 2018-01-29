FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2018 / 3:23 PM / in 11 hours

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 29, 2018

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Kirkland & Ellis has added M&A attorney Eric Schiele as partner in the firm’s corporate practice. He joins the firm in New York from Cravath Swaine & Moore.

Emergent has added two new partners, commercial litigator Mikhail Ratner in New York and appellate litigator Patricia Ronan in Phoenix, Arizona. They both join from their own practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BBILfp

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Email careertracker@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.