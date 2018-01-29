Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 29, 2018

Kirkland & Ellis has added M&A attorney Eric Schiele as partner in the firm’s corporate practice. He joins the firm in New York from Cravath Swaine & Moore.

Emergent has added two new partners, commercial litigator Mikhail Ratner in New York and appellate litigator Patricia Ronan in Phoenix, Arizona. They both join from their own practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BBILfp

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Email careertracker@thomsonreuters.com