Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 15, 2019

MOVES

Nicole Fenton has joined Eversheds Sutherland as partner in the firm’s real estate practice in New York, moving over from Greenberg Traurig.

Arnold & Porter has added Charles Wachsstock as partner in the firm’s compensation and benefits practice within in the tax group. He joins the firm in New York from private practice.

