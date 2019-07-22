Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 22, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Peter Marta, former global head of cybersecurity law at JPMorgan Chase, has joined Hogan Lovells as partner in New York.

Shane Stroud has joined Pryor Cashman as partner and co-leader of the firm’s executive compensation, ERISA and employee benefits group in New York. He joins from Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

