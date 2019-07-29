Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 29, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Kirkland & Ellis has added David Klein as partner in its corporate practice group in New York. He joins from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison.

International arbitration attorney Camilo Cardozo has joined Vinson & Elkins as partner in New York, moving over from Paul Hastings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YpnZPz

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Contact Caitlin Tremblay at caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com