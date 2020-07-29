Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 29, 2020

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

DLA Piper has added Michael Haworth as partner in its real estate practice in New York. He moves over from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. DLA Piper has also added James Muenker as partner in Dallas. He joins the restructuring practice. Also joining DLA Piper is John Gibson who joins the firm’s litigation and regulatory practice in Los Angeles.

