Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 10, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Anne-Laure Allehaut has joined Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler as counsel in the firm’s art and museum law practice in New York. She joins from Sotheby’s where she was associate general counsel.

Susan Shin has joined Weil Gotshal & Manges as partner in the firm’s national complex commercial litigation practice. She joins the firm in New York from Arnold & Porter.

John Busillo has joined Eversheds Sutherland as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice in New York. He moves over from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

