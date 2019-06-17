Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 17, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Douglas Gansler, the former attorney general of Maryland and President of the National Association of Attorneys General, has joined Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft as partner in the Global Litigation Group and the White Collar Defense and Investigations practice in Washington, D.C.

Katten Muchin Rosenman has added Carl Kennedy as partner in its financial services practice in New York. He moves over from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher where he was co-leader of the derivatives and commodities practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RnRc7l