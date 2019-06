June 24 - The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Freeborn & Peters has added Michael Rennock as partner in the corporate practice and John McConnell as senior counsel in the litigation practice. Both are based in New York.

Irena Royzman has joined Kramer Levin’s patent litigation practice as a partner in New York, moving over from Patterson Belknap.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xbmiWx