Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 3, 2019

June 3 - The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has added Michael McCarthy as partner in the firm’s real estate group in New York.

Eric Su is now partner in Crowell & Moring’s labor and employment group in New York. He moves over from FordHarrison, where he was managing partner of the New York office and co-chair of the construction practice.

