Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 11, 2019

McGuireWoods has hired Colin Bumby as partner in its M&A practice in New York. He joins the firm from Latham & Watkins.

Antitrust attorney Ethan Litwin has left Dechert to join Constantine Cannon as partner in New York.

Giorgio Bovenzi has joined Haynes & Boone as partner in the finance practice group in New York. He advises clients on global credit risk management and cross-border insolvency issues and moves over from Dentons.

