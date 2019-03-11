Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 11, 2019

LATERAL MOVES

McGuireWoods has hired Colin Bumby as partner in its M&A practice in New York. He joins the firm from Latham & Watkins.

Antitrust attorney Ethan Litwin has left Dechert to join Constantine Cannon as partner in New York.

Giorgio Bovenzi has joined Haynes & Boone as partner in the finance practice group in New York. He advises clients on global credit risk management and cross-border insolvency issues and moves over from Dentons.

