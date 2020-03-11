Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 11, 2020

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.
Len Jacoby has joined Cooley’s technology transactions practice in New York, moving over from Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton where he led the transactional intellectual property group. Eric Blanchard has joined Cooley’s capital markets practice as a partner in the New York office, moving over from Covington & Burling, where he was global chair of its capital markets and securities practice.
