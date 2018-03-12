Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 12, 2018

March 12 - Former U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck has joined DLA Piper as senior counsel in the firm’s litigation practice in New York. DLA Piper has added a six-partner investment funds team in Austin, Texas. David Parrish, Nicole Brennig, Elise Green, Philip Svahn, Sara Stinnett and Richard Cardillo join from Jackson Walker. DLA Piper has named Thomas Zutic chair of its trademark, copyright and media practice in Washington.

Mayer Brown has added Kristine Koren as a corporate and securities partner in New York. She joins from Skadden. Jon Rice has joined Mayer Brown’s litigation & dispute resolution practice as a partner in Houston, Texas. He moves over from Norton Rose Fulbright.

