Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 18, 2019

MOVES

Allen & Overy has added Nick Robinson to its securitization and structured finance practice as a partner in New York. He moves over from Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy where he was special counsel.

Katten Muchin Rosenman has hired Michelle Gyves as partner in its corporate private equity practice in New York. She moves over from Proskauer Rose.

