MOVES

Blank Rome has added five new attorneys to its tax, benefits and private client group in New York. Joining from Morrison & Foerster are: senior counsel Irwin Slomka, of counsel Matthew Cammarata, Eugene Gibilaro and Kara Kraman and senior attorney Michael Pearl.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d6LYr3