March 19 - Orrick has added Paul Fakler as partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in New York, moving over from Arent Fox. He is joined by of counsel Eric Roman.

Michael Smith and Walter Van Dorn have joined Dentons as partners in New York. They join the corporate practice.

Please send Career Tracker submissions to caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com

