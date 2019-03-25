Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 25, 2019

MOVES

Privacy and cybersecurity attorney Kristen Mathews has joined Morrison & Foerster as partner in New York. She moves over from Proskauer Rose where she headed the privacy and cybersecurity group. Morrison & Foerster has also added partners Roland Steinmeyer and Patrick Spath to its investigations and white collar defense and corporate governance practices in Berlin. They join from WilmerHale along with associate Jakob Tybus. Morrison & Foerster has hired Luke Mines as a private equity real estate partner in London. He joins the firm from Reed Smith.

Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Parness as partner in New York. He joins the private equity practice from Goldman Sachs where he was associate general counsel.

