Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 4, 2019

LATERAL MOVES

Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Evan Levy as partner in New York. He will be a senior member of Weil’s real estate practice and will join the firm’s leadership team. He moves over from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom where he was head of the real estate capital markets practice.

Labor and employment attorney Mitchell Boyarsky has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough as partner in New York. He was previously head of the New York labor and employment practice at Gibbons.

