Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 5, 2020

March 5 -

MOVES

Daniel Tehrani, most recently Deputy Chief of the Appeals Unit, Criminal Division, at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, has joined Morgan Lewis as partner in New York. Also joining the firm is Daniel Carmody in the Washington national tax services practice. He rejoins the firm from PwC.

