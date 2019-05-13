Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 13, 2019

MOVES

Greg Andres, a former senior Department of Justice official, will rejoin Davis Polk as a partner in the Litigation Department in New York. He will join the firm in June from the Special Counsel’s Office where he was investigating Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

Blank Rome has added Richard Miller Jr and Sean Weissbart as partners in its tax, benefits and private client group in New York. They join from Morris & McVeigh along with additional professional staff.

