MOVES

Katrina Llanes has joined Alston & Bird as a partner in the firm’s New York office. She joins the finance practice from Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Securities and commercial litigator Shahzeb Lari has joined Hughes Hubbard & Reed as partner in New York, moving over from Paul Hastings.

