FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 21, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 21, 2018

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Katten Muchin Rosenman has added Deepro Mukerjee and Lance Soderstrom as partners in its intellectual property group in New York and Jitendra Malik as an intellectual property partner in Charlotte. They all move over from Alston & Bird.

A four-attorney litigation team has joined Bracewell’s New York office from Duval & Stachenfeld. Allan Taffet, Keith Blackman and Joshua Klein join as partners along with an associate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IBujs5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.