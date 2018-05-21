Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 21, 2018

Katten Muchin Rosenman has added Deepro Mukerjee and Lance Soderstrom as partners in its intellectual property group in New York and Jitendra Malik as an intellectual property partner in Charlotte. They all move over from Alston & Bird.

A four-attorney litigation team has joined Bracewell’s New York office from Duval & Stachenfeld. Allan Taffet, Keith Blackman and Joshua Klein join as partners along with an associate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IBujs5