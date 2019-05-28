Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 28, 2019

MOVES

Violetta Kokolus has joined Ropes & Gray as partner in the firm’s intellectual property transactions practice. She joins the firm in New York from Dechert.

Serena Mentor has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth as counsel in the firm’s structured finance and securitization practice. She joins the firm in New York from Wells Fargo where she was senior capital markets counsel.

