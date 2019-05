MOVES

Gina DelChiaro has left Lawyers Alliance for New York to join Akerman as pro bono director. She will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Peter Montoni, former associate general counsel at Antares Capital, has joined King & Spalding as partner in the firm’s corporate, finance and investments practice group in New York.

