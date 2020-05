The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Pillsbury has added Ronald Brody, Kenneth Suh and Jin Kim to its finance and corporate and securities practices in New York. They join from White & Case. Brody will co-lead Pillsbury’s leveraged finance practice.

