The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Former interim chief counsel to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Zackary Knaub, has joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in Albany. He joins the environmental, energy and governmental law and policy practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37kiXWe