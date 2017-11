Alice Youngbar and Dennis Mensi have left Cassin & Cassin to join McGuireWoods in New York. They join the global real estate practice as partners.

Perkins Coie has hired Adam Schuman as partner in its white collar and investigations practice in New York. He joins the firm from the New York State Executive Chamber where he was special counsel for public integrity for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

