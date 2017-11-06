FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 6, 2017
November 6, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 6, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

DLA Piper has added William Candelaria as partner in the firm’s finance practice. He joins the firm in New York from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle. DLA Piper has also added Mark Waite as partner in Houston, Texas. He was previously the head of global litigation at chemical company LyondellBasell. Michael Krauss, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New York, has joined DLA Piper as partner in the firm’s litigation practice. He will be based in Minneapolis.

Pillsbury has hired Stephen Amdur as partner in New York. He joins the corporate practice from Latham & Watkins.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Acc2wI

