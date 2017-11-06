Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 6, 2017

DLA Piper has added William Candelaria as partner in the firm’s finance practice. He joins the firm in New York from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle. DLA Piper has also added Mark Waite as partner in Houston, Texas. He was previously the head of global litigation at chemical company LyondellBasell. Michael Krauss, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New York, has joined DLA Piper as partner in the firm’s litigation practice. He will be based in Minneapolis.

Pillsbury has hired Stephen Amdur as partner in New York. He joins the corporate practice from Latham & Watkins.

