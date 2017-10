Tarter Krinsky & Drogin has added a real estate partner in New York. Kevin Groarke has joined the firm from Dentons.

Alexander Yanos has joined Alston & Bird as co-leader of the firm’s international arbitration and dispute resolution team. He joins the firm in New York from Hubbard & Reed.

