DLA Piper has added Douglas Emhoff as partner in the firm’s intellectual property and technology practice and in its media, sport and entertainment sector. He joins the firm in Los Angeles and Washington from Venable.

Alexis Gilman, a former assistant director as the Federal Trade Commission, has joined Crowell & Moring as partner in the firm’s antitrust group in Washington.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x9Gben