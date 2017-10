Rebecca Monck Ricigliano, a former first assistant attorney general of New Jersey and federal prosecutor, has joined Crowell & Moring as partner. She joins the firm’s white collar and regulatory enforcement group in New York.

Michael Hefter, Seth Cohen and Ryan Philp have joined Hogan Lovells as partners in the firm’s litigation practice. They join the firm in New York, moving over from Bracewell.

