Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 30, 2017
#Westlaw News
October 30, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a few seconds ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 30, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Jill Hayman is now special counsel in Hunton & Williams’ real estate development and finance practice in New York. She was previously managing director in the legal department of Morgan Stanley.

Patrick O‘Sullivan has joined Herrick Feinstein as partner in the firm’s real estate practice in New York. Formerly he was the executive vice president and head of real estate transactions at the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

