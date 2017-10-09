FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 9, 2017
October 9, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 10 days ago

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Peter Harwich has left Allen & Overy to join Latham & Watkins as partner in New York. He joins the corporate department and the M&A practice. Also joining Latham is Elena Romanova. Previously with Citigroup, she joins the firm as partner in the tax department and financial institutions group.

Robert Capers, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has joined Arent Fox as co-leader of the firm’s government enforcement and white collar practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xu8mJI

