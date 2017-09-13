FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 13, 2017
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 13, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a month ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 13, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Kirkland & Ellis has added Aaron Marks and Joshua Greenblatt as partners in the firm’s litigation practice in New York. They move over from Kasowitz Benson Torres. Kirkland has also hired David King as partner in its investments funds group in San Francisco.

Aviation finance attorney Brian Liu has joined Debevoise & Plimpton’s New York office as partner. FDA/FTC regulatory attorney Paul Rubin has joined Debevoise & Plimpton’s Washington office as partner and a member of the firm’s healthcare group in Washington.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2uy2B

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.