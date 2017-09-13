Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 13, 2017

Kirkland & Ellis has added Aaron Marks and Joshua Greenblatt as partners in the firm’s litigation practice in New York. They move over from Kasowitz Benson Torres. Kirkland has also hired David King as partner in its investments funds group in San Francisco.

Aviation finance attorney Brian Liu has joined Debevoise & Plimpton’s New York office as partner. FDA/FTC regulatory attorney Paul Rubin has joined Debevoise & Plimpton’s Washington office as partner and a member of the firm’s healthcare group in Washington.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2uy2B