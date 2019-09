The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Cristine Pirro Schwarzman has left Kirkland & Ellis to join Ropes & Gray as partner in the firm’s business restructuring practice in New York.

Also leaving Kirkland is Timothy Gilman who has joined Stroock as head of patent litigation in New York.

