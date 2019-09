The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

BROMWICH TO STEPTOE

Steptoe & Johnson has hired Michael Bromwich as senior counsel in the firm’s white collar criminal defense practice. Bromwich is the founder and managing principal of The Bromwich Group, which offers independent monitoring, crisis management and other consulting services.

