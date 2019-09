Sept 9 -

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Perkins Coie has hired Linc Finkenberg as partner in the firm’s financial transactions practice and fintech industry group in New York. He moves over from BNY Mellon where he was associate general counsel.

