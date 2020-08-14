Career Tracker: Where practice demand is falling, and why worked rates are rising

It’s no secret that the pandemic boosted firms’ appetite for laterals in some practices - restructuring lawyers for one - as hiring cooled for others. A report this week from Thomson Reuters’ Legal Executive Institute put some concrete numbers to the changes in client demand that firms scrambled to meet from April to June.

In its Peer Monitor Index for the second quarter of 2020, the group said demand for legal services overall fell 5.9% compared with the same period last year. By practice, the picture was more mixed: The report said demand was down 7.5 percent in overall litigation, down 10.6% in patent litigation, down 9.1% for tax and down 5.5% across corporate practices. Demand in bankruptcy was up, unsurprisingly, by 6.2 percent. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FicSQi