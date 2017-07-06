FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Carrefour Q2 sales growth accelerates as France improves
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 3:59 PM / a month ago

Carrefour Q2 sales growth accelerates as France improves

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth accelerated in the second-quarter, reflecting an improving performance in its core French market and robust sales in the rest of Europe.

The last quarterly publication under the tenure of outgoing boss Georges Plassat showed that French hypermarket stores were back into positive territory on a like-for-like basis for the first time since the third quarter of 2015.

Second-quarter group sales reached 21.759 billion euros ($24.82 billion), above the average of analysts estimates of 21.5 billion euros.

Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue grew 2.8 percent year-on-year, an acceleration from 1.4 percent growth in the first quarter.

Because Carrefour plans to list its Brazil business on July 20, it is not allowed to disclose figures for Brazil, its second-largest market after France. The group is reporting all emerging markets together with no details given by country. ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.