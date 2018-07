July 12 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than doubled, boosted by higher demand for grains and animal feed, even as the global commodities trader wrestled with worries over a trade war between the U.S. and China.

The privately held company’s net income rose to $711 million in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $347 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $30.4 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)