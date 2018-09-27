FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

RPT-Cargill profit rises 5 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grain trader Cargill Inc reported a near 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, continuing its strong financial performance amid rising market volatility and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The privately held company's net income rose to $1.02 billion in the first quarter ended Aug 31 from $973 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2zyHLdX)

Revenue rose 5 percent to $28.7 billion (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and John Benny; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

