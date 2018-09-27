UPDATE 1-Cargill profit rises on strong beef demand

(Adds details from press release)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grains trader Cargill Inc reported a nearly 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for protein helped offset challenges in several of its business units.

Cargill, which reported its highest ever adjusted operating earnings last fiscal year, has weathered the U.S.-China trade war in recent quarters better than rival Bunge Ltd - thanks in part to growing global protein demand and strength in its meat and food ingredient businesses.

The privately held company's net income rose to $1.02 billion in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $973 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2zyHLdX)

However, the company’s operating earnings fell to $883 million, from $888 million, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $28.7 billion.