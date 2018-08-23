FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Agriculture
August 23, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Cargill to build plant in Brazil to produce ingredient pectin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc on Thursday said it will invest 550 million reais ($140.59 million) to build a new plant in Brazil in 2019 to produce the food ingredient pectin.

According to a statement, Cargill plans to export future pectin production in Brazil to several of its markets abroad. The ingredient, which is made from citric fruits, is a texturizer used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery.

$1 = 3.9122 reais Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.