Cargill to build plant in Brazil to produce ingredient pectin

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc on Thursday said it will invest 550 million reais ($140.59 million) to build a new plant in Brazil in 2019 to produce the food ingredient pectin.

According to a statement, Cargill plans to export future pectin production in Brazil to several of its markets abroad. The ingredient, which is made from citric fruits, is a texturizer used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery.