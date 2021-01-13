Cargill in talks to exit sugar trading JV Alvean, says Copersucar

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader and food processor Cargill is in talks with Brazil’s Copersucar to exit their sugar trading joint-venture Alvean, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cargill is negotiating to sell its 50% share in the JV to Copersucar, which would become the sole owner of the business. Alvean is the world’s largest sugar trading company. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)