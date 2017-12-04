UPDATE 1-Cargill may partner on Ferrogrão rail project, Brazil chief says

(Adds details of Ferrogrão)

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Cargill Inc is considering participating in the Ferrogrão railway project with partners, Luiz Pretti, president of Cargill in Brazil, said on Monday.

The partners in the 14 billion reais ($4.31 billion) project include rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd , and Brazil’s Amaggi, Pretti said on the sidelines of the event.

The Ferrogrão railway would allow farmers to ship grains out of ports in the north of the country, the world’s largest soybean exporter.

Running about 1,100 kilometers, Ferrogrão would link grain-producing regions of the Center-West to the Port of Miritituba,

Cargill is waiting for project modeling to be concluded before it begins discussions with potential partners, Pretti said during a conference in São Paulo.

The commodities trader, which sells 36 billion reais ($11.08 billion) a year in Brazil, has invested $1.2 billion in the country over the past six years, the executive said.

Next year, Cargill plans a 500 million reais ($153.94 million) investment in Brazil, with 70 percent going to infrastructure projects, Pretti said. ($1 = 3.2479 reais) ($1 = 3.2480 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)