FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cargill may partner on Ferrogrão rail project, Brazil chief says
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-Cargill may partner on Ferrogrão rail project, Brazil chief says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of Ferrogrão)

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Cargill Inc is considering participating in the Ferrogrão railway project with partners, Luiz Pretti, president of Cargill in Brazil, said on Monday.

The partners in the 14 billion reais ($4.31 billion) project include rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd , and Brazil’s Amaggi, Pretti said on the sidelines of the event.

The Ferrogrão railway would allow farmers to ship grains out of ports in the north of the country, the world’s largest soybean exporter.

Running about 1,100 kilometers, Ferrogrão would link grain-producing regions of the Center-West to the Port of Miritituba,

Cargill is waiting for project modeling to be concluded before it begins discussions with potential partners, Pretti said during a conference in São Paulo.

The commodities trader, which sells 36 billion reais ($11.08 billion) a year in Brazil, has invested $1.2 billion in the country over the past six years, the executive said.

Next year, Cargill plans a 500 million reais ($153.94 million) investment in Brazil, with 70 percent going to infrastructure projects, Pretti said. ($1 = 3.2479 reais) ($1 = 3.2480 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.