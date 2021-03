(Corrects to Tuesday from Monday in paragraph 1)

March 16 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader and food processor Cargill Ltd on Tuesday named Jamie Miller chief financial officer.

Miller will succeed David Dines, who has held the CFO role since Dec.1, 2018. She will join Cargill on June 1. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)