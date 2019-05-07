Brazil Cargill head to step down as firm prepares transition

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of grain trader Cargill Inc in Brazil since 2012, Luiz Pretti, is preparing to step down, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Pretti, who one of the sources said would stay on until December, started at the company in 2005 in the financial department, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday, Cargill confirmed the company “is preparing a transition” of leadership in Brazil, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Tom Brown)