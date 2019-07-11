Agriculture
Cargill adjusted profit slides 41% on trade tensions, U.S. floods

July 11 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 41% slump in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, as the U.S.-China trade war led to supply disruptions and flooding in the central United States hit marketing and transportation of grains.

The privately held company's adjusted operating profit fell to $476 million in the fourth quarter ended May 31 compared with $809 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2XGioon) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

