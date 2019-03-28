Cargill reports 14 pct rise in quarterly profit

March 28 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for beef and egg products.

The privately-held company reported bit.ly/2FGGhS2 net profit of $566 million for the third-quarter ended Feb. 28 from $495 million in a year earlier.

Its quarterly adjusted operating profit rose to $604 million from $559 million. Revenue fell 4 percent to $26.9 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)