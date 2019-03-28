Agriculture
March 28, 2019 / 1:08 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Cargill reports 14 pct rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for beef and egg products.

The privately-held company reported bit.ly/2FGGhS2 net profit of $566 million for the third-quarter ended Feb. 28 from $495 million in a year earlier.

Its quarterly adjusted operating profit rose to $604 million from $559 million. Revenue fell 4 percent to $26.9 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below